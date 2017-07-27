New petrol station moves into Freedom site

SPOT FILLED: Metro Petroleum will move into the site on the corner of Brisbane and Tiger Sts in West Ipswich.

A NEW petrol station is already moving into the old Freedom Fuels site at West Ipswich.

Workers have been on site for the last week, digging up the old fuel tanks.

The Freedom Fuels sign has also been replaced by a sign for Metro Petroleum.

Metro Petroleum is moving into the site on the corner of Brisbane and Tiger Street in West Ipswich. Rob Williams

No new council applications show up against the property's address of 258 and 256 Brisbane St, on property development and application site PD Online.

The QT contacted Metro Petroleum for comment.

The company, based in Sydney, did not respond.

Freedom Fuels closed in June, only a few months after the new Puma service station opened, one block over.

The QT understands the closure was directly related to the loss of business.

The company Metro Petroleum began in 1975 as a service station in Lakemba.

It has since expanded to become a large independent service station franchise, with 180 service stations across its network.

The new station will be Metro's first in Ipswich.