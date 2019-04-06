New permanent display opens at Workshops Rail Museum

Director of public programs, Queensland museum network, Patrice Fogarty at the Workshops Rail Museum's new exhibit.

VISITORS to The Workshops Rail Museum will be able to channel their inner scientist with a new permanent exhibition now open.

Sciencentre opened on the weekend and includes 20 interactive exhibits which people of all ages can explore their curiosity, learn about the science behind train travel, solve puzzles and learn how science is part of the things they do every day.

Director of public programs, Queensland Museum Network, Patrice Fogarty was pleased to open the exhibition.

"This is a chance to celebrate the strong STEM culture right here in Ipswich, and the chance to inspire the next generation of scientists, innovators, engineers and mathematicians," she said.

"The Sciencentre brings together imagination, education and curiosity. Inside, visitors and friends can challenge each other and learn how science is a part of our lives every single day.

Queensland Museum Network chief executive officer Dr Jim Thompson said the exhibition is about connecting to science in a hands-on, fun way.

"The Workshops Rail Museum look forward to welcoming visitors to the Sciencentre where everyone can be a scientist by asking questions, testing ideas and finding creative ways of solving everyday problems," he said.

"We hope the gallery helps visitors understand the science that shapes our everyday lives and inspires the next generation."

The museum is located on North St, North Ipswich.

Log onto www.thework

shops.qm.qld.gov.au.