New peak train in booming area to ‘ease’ morning congestion

A NEW morning peak hour train will help ease congestion on the Springfield line for commuters travelling into Brisbane according to a public transport advocate.

The service, which will leave Springfield Central station at 6.27am and arrive at Central station by 7.08am, will begin on March 2.

Two new late-night train services on Fridays, departing from Springfield Central at 12.09am and 12.39am, are also being introduced.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said this would bring the total number of weekly services on the Springfield line to 606.

RAIL Back On Track spokesman Robert Dow said the new train services, as well as the three new Springfield bus services introduced last month, were a "big win" for the area.

"There has been morning peak congestion coming in on trains from Springfield, so the addition of this 6.27am service Monday to Friday is very welcome," he said.

"There is a bit of a gap between 6.09am and 6.39am. A lot of people get on these trains, particularly at Oxley, Corinda and even Indooroopilly and Toowong.

"It's good to see they're trying to do something to relieve that congestion that has been a common feature.

"The Springfield line is being looked after. Ipswich is coping all right at the moment."

A Hino Poncho bus has been in operation on the new 533 Spring Mountain route since January 28, connecting commuters of the rapidly growing area to other services in Springfield Central.

The 527 and 528 services, which were formed by splitting the former 522 route in two, also began late last month.

"It's going to be a fairly significant development up there (in Spring Mountain)," Mr Dow said.

"It's good to have public transport in there early. It starts to get people used to the idea that public transport will be available to them.

"Hopefully it will result in people deciding to get to the station by the bus rather than drive.

"I think bringing Springfield station into the bus network is a very good move. Springfield station would be one of the best railway stations on the network, just in terms of the design of it."