New patisserie serves up serious sweet treats

Gravy & Beans has opened next door to Charlie de Cod at West Ipswich. Baker and secret weapon Tony Lee, owner Ian Thai and barista Amy Lubke.

A new patisserie has opened its doors in West Ipswich and is serving up some serious sweet treats and pastries, from caramel slices to large meat pies.

The owner of the popular fish and chip shop Charlie De Cod on Pound St has opened the new shop right next door called Gravy and Beans.

“I thought there might be a market, especially pastry, croissants, Danishes and pies for the people working in the area and coffee as well,” owner Ian Thai said.

“We’ll do a pie of the week or experimental pies with new flavours.

“I think this patisserie business will suit this area. There’s not one similar in style in this area.

“Come down and have a look. From the photos, to when you come down and have a look, you’ll see a big difference to your average bakery.”

Mr Thai had hoped to launch the new business before the coronavirus outbreak, but restrictions forced him to hold off until now.

In the meantime, he’s been keeping customers happy with his fish and chips business that he opened two years ago, which fortunately survived through the pandemic.

“We’ve been going really good. We’ve had great support from the local people. It’s been going really well.”

Gravy and Beans is open from 6:30am to 2pm Monday to Saturday.

Charlie De Cod is open from 10:30am to 7:30pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 7:30pm on Saturday and Sundays.

Read more stories by Paige Ashby.