Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A undated picture of Jock Palfreeman in Bulgaria. Picture: Daniel Griffiths.
A undated picture of Jock Palfreeman in Bulgaria. Picture: Daniel Griffiths.
Crime

New passport key to fatal stabber's Aussie return

23rd Sep 2019 7:37 AM

Jock Palfreeman is awaiting a new passport so he can return home to Australia from Bulgaria, where he is being held in immigration detention, the country's interior minister says.

Palfreeman, 32, was granted parole last week after serving 11 years of a 20-year sentence for fatally stabbing Bulgarian law student Andrei Monov, 23, during a brawl in the capital Sofia in 2007.

While there has been rejoicing in Australia, in Bulgaria, the news of his release has been met with outrage.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov on Sunday night said Palfreeman would leave Bulgaria as soon as he gets his passport.

The minister defended the court's decision to release Palfreeman.

"When there is deprivation of life, then there is no complete justice, there is no way to return things," Mr Marinov told Nova TV.

"The logic of the law is to find justice and make it quick, have an effective sentence."

Palfreeman has consistently maintained he acted in self-defence that night after intervening to prevent Mr Monov and a group of friends from attacking two Roma, or gypsy, men.

More Stories

Show More
fatal stabbing jock palfreeman passport prisoner

Top Stories

    Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    premium_icon Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    Crime Police arrested the man following the robbery last week.

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:30 AM
    Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    premium_icon Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    Politics The formerly sacked councillor is aiming for a comeback

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:15 AM
    • 1 Pullmyfinger
    Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    premium_icon Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    Business It boasts a fleet of more than 200 machines and vehicles

    IN COURT: Full names of 85 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 85 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.