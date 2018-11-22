Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grech park is now open at Springfield Rise.
Grech park is now open at Springfield Rise.
News

New park gives direct access to conservation reserve

Carly Morrissey
by
22nd Nov 2018 3:00 PM

A NEW park featuring trail access to White Rock has been completed at Springfield Rise.

The park called Grech park, is now open to the public allowing direct access into the Spring Mountain Conservation Reserve.

It has a climbing frame, basket swing, slippery slide, grassy kick about space, a shelter and picnic table.

Grech park is now open at Springfield Rise.
Grech park is now open at Springfield Rise.

Another park of Dubai Circuit in the Park Lake estate is due to open later month and earthworks have started on a seven hectare district park on Russell Luhrs Way.

The park is expected to open mid-2019, but is subject to further council approvals.

In June a $650,000 in the Enchanted Woods park opened on the corner of Grand Ave and Springfield Rise Blvd.

When complete Springfield Rise will include 13 local parks and three district parks.

new park springfield rise white rock spring mountain conservation estate

Top Stories

    Ipswich braces for dust haze after day's early storms

    Ipswich braces for dust haze after day's early storms

    Weather Scorching temperatures, storms and a dust haze are expected in Ipswich today as forecasters warn of more severer temperatures on their way.

    Barbed wire, nails under car tyres shock street's residents

    premium_icon Barbed wire, nails under car tyres shock street's residents

    News There are also reports of people being threatened for parking there

    Resident says dump dust choking Ipswich suburbs

    premium_icon Resident says dump dust choking Ipswich suburbs

    Environment Dust is choking suburbs as dump companies fail to follow regulations

    Santa is waiting for your Christmas wish list

    premium_icon Santa is waiting for your Christmas wish list

    News How you can send off your letters to Santa Claus

    • 22nd Nov 2018 3:00 PM

    Local Partners