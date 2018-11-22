New park gives direct access to conservation reserve

Grech park is now open at Springfield Rise.

A NEW park featuring trail access to White Rock has been completed at Springfield Rise.

The park called Grech park, is now open to the public allowing direct access into the Spring Mountain Conservation Reserve.

It has a climbing frame, basket swing, slippery slide, grassy kick about space, a shelter and picnic table.

Another park of Dubai Circuit in the Park Lake estate is due to open later month and earthworks have started on a seven hectare district park on Russell Luhrs Way.

The park is expected to open mid-2019, but is subject to further council approvals.

In June a $650,000 in the Enchanted Woods park opened on the corner of Grand Ave and Springfield Rise Blvd.

When complete Springfield Rise will include 13 local parks and three district parks.