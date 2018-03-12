New paramedics recruited for busy Ipswich stations

NEW paramedics have been assigned to boost Ipswich's health resources.

The State Government recruited the 19 new ambulance officers this financial year to help ensure residents have access to the best healthcare.

The booming Springfield area will take in most of the new recruits with 16 to be posted at the station.

The boost almost doubles the number of paramedics stationed at Springfield, creating enough staff for an additional day, afternoon and night shift.

Two of the new paramedics will be stationed at Redbank.

Health Minister Steven Miles met some of the new graduates assigned to the positions within West Moreton.

The minister also plans to tour the Ipswich Ambulance Station.

He said the government's injection of additional paramedics showed its commitment to providing efficient and high quality pre-hospital health care.

"Having met some of the new graduate paramedics assigned to some of these positions, I've no doubt they'll bring a great level of enthusiasm," Dr Miles said.

QAS Acting Chief Superintendent West Moreton LASN Tony Armstrong said the additional frontline staff within the ambulance service would support the growth in demand being experienced in the region.

"We are constantly adapting and building on our model of care to support quality service delivery," Mr Armstrong said.

It comes after a major expansion was announced at Ipswich Hospital on Monday morning.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service needs the additional resources.

Ipswich is facing unprecedented population growth with the city expected to be home to almost 600,000 people by 2036.

Already this year the service has experienced several record breaking days in its Emergency Department, causing delays across the hospital and ambulance service.

On February 19, the hospital experienced its busiest day on record with patient numbers higher than during the peak of the last flu season.

In January, 5618 people went to the Ipswich Hospital emergency department.

That's 323 more people than during January last year - a 6% increase in demand.

Of those 5618 people, 68 arrived in a life-threatening condition. All were seen within two minutes of arriving at the hospital.