New parade to showcase Ipswich’s junior circus talents

BECOMING a circus performer seemed like a natural fit for former Ipswich dancer Rebecca Height.

The 16-year-old was first introduced to community program Ipswich Circus about three years ago in search of new challenges.

From her very first trick, a new passion was born; the skill of climbing tissue rope quickly becoming one of her favourites.

“I’ve been doing dance my whole life, I wanted to do something other than dance and my mum found circus and I thought I would give it a try,” she said.

While comfortable on stage, the teen will next year take to the streets of Ipswich alongside other students as part of a circus street parade.

16-year-old Rebecca Height shows off her impressive hula hooping skills.

The unique show will prove a first for the program due to its recent collaboration with global performers from Circus Company 2.

In an exciting move for junior performers, professional acrobats will soon be on deck to teach them all their secrets.

“I’m hoping I’ll get to do some tricks in it, some hula hooping too. I’m really good at it and I could do it for about two minutes,” Ms Heights said.

“I’m a bit nervous, but excited because I get to learn new things and have them show me some new stuff.”

A location for the early April parade – predicted to take place near the CBD – has yet to be determined.

Founder and president of Circus Ipswich Meg Hooper.

Founder and president of Circus Ipswich Meg Hooper said the new partnership was a massive feat for eager participants.

“Not only have we got one of Australia’s best circuses coming to Ipswich, but the skills they will leave behind for a whole bunch of kids and trainers will be incredible,” she said.

“Circus is not something many people know about in Ipswich, but to now have it as a legitimate art form here, and particularly one that everyone could access, I feel this will help put circus on the map.”

Another first for the company will involve special needs children like Ms Height from its Umbrella program partake in the street parade.

(L-R) Students Rebecca Height, Matilda Matthews and Ava Matthews.

“For kids, circus offers so many benefits outside just being in a performance. Through circus you learn resilience, skills, teamwork,” said Mrs Hooper.

Eager young hopefuls keen to join the ranks are also invited to do so.

“We’re going to have a series of skill-based learning workshops, a few rehearsals in the weeks prior to,” she said.

“The way we run community circus is that kids are empowered to make performance-based decisions as it is ultimately their performance.”

To learn more or join, contact circusipswich@gmail.com or click here.