New owners sew seeds of success at fruit, veg store

FRESH IS BEST: Owners of the Dinmore Fruit Barn from left, Suman Jit, Poll Singh and Jack Singh.

DINMORE Fruit Barn is building a strong following after going under new management two months ago.

Co-owner and manager Jack Fingh said he is delighted to now own this business.

"We bought it as a going concern.

"It has been around for some time but we have added our own touch to the business," Mr Fingh said.

Mr Fingh and his associates also owned a fruit store in Wynnum.

"We have added more variety of product and sourced good quality, well-priced fruit and vegetables; looking after our customers is our first priority.

"We also provide discounts, for example we have 10% discount for seniors," he said.

Mr Fingh said he has a good relationship with traders at the fruit market so he can find good specials.

"It is important to get to know the wholesalers. They will look after me and that means good news for my customers."

The Dinmore Fruit Barn also incorporates a grocery store and is popular with locals.

"People are doing it tough so I look out for good buys so they can afford to eat fruit and vegetables," he said.

With spring and summer not too far away, Mr Fingh is awaiting the arrival of some of the early stock of new season fruit and vegetables.

"Pumpkins are still going well. They are always popular through winter. I do have a good supply of bananas at the moment.

"It won't be long before we see the first of the new season watermelon and other stone fruit coming onto the shelves," he said.

"I have had a great response by customers since we took over.

"Already we are getting a number of new customers while still looking after our regulars.

"People have a greater awareness of eating healthy food, there is definitely a swing towards that," he said.

The Dinmore Fruit Barn trades seven days a week and enjoys high visibility as it fronts onto Brisbane Rd at Dinmore.