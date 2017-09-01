New owner's plans for popular golf course

NEW LEAF: Former owner Brett Lawton celebrates the sale of Karana Downs Golf Club to Kooralbyn resort owner Peter Huang.

THE man who led the resurrection of Karana Downs Golf Club after the 2011 floods and a failed development bid has paid tribute to the 500 members that still call the club home.

The popular course - one of two owned by Brett Lawton - was sold to Kooralbyn resort owner Peter Huang, with the settlement coming yesterday afternoon.

Mr Huang has renamed the club the Brisbane River Golf Course and has plans to improve it into one of the state's top 25 courses.

Meanwhile, Mr Lawton said the time had come to take a bit of the pressure off his work life.

"I need to relax,” he said.

"Running two businesses has been a bit too much.”

Badly damaged and left in disrepair for two years after the catastrophic 2011 floods, the course was the subject of a controversial 112-lot housing development application.

Brisbane City Council rejected the application and a lengthy court challenge followed.

It wasn't until 2013 that Mr Lawton bought the club back and started a three-month renovation process.

"I was very fortunate that the members got back on board and that's what made it viable,” he said.

"The club reopened three months later. It has been a really good community hub with very good facilities.

"I certainly have some regrets about selling because facilities like that just don't always come along, especially so close to Brisbane.

"Kudos to Peter Huang for having a go and taking it on. Business people don't get enough credit.”

Karana Downs residents took it upon themselves to mow the golf course while it was closed from 2011-2013. Rob Williams

Karana Downs Golf Club members will continue to enjoy reciprocal membership at Sandy Gallop.

Mr Huang, who purchased the struggling Kooralbyn golf resort in 2013 and spent $10 million restoring it, said Karana Downs members would also be able to play at Kooralbyn.

The new owner said work would get under way almost immediately to replace the bunker sand and improve the greens and landscaping.

A new practice bunker will also be created next to the existing practice green.

Off the course itself, Mr Huang said one of the top priorities was to relaunch the website.

"Our mission is to put Brisbane River Golf Course in the top 25 in Queensland and Kooralbyn in the top three,” he said.

"I appreciate the support from he golfers there and I am looking forward to improving it so that they will have the opportunity to play on one of the best courses in Brisbane.

"I really want it to compete with the likes of Indooroopilly Golf Club.”