Former Ellen and Rod co-owner Jolie Beckett is sinking her teeth into a new project all of own. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Business

New owner of Ipswich cafe keen to roast coffee

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
15th Jan 2021 1:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE former co-owner of a popular Ipswich café has returned to the world of coffee, this time embarking on a project of her own.

Having had plenty of experience tranforming venues into successful cafes, Jolie Beckett has proven to coffee enthusiasts she is more than capable of reinventing a venue with atmosphere and good-quality food and coffee.

In 2017, she launched and shaped Ellen and Rod café in the space which once held Smith Café, on Roderick St.

After selling Ellen and Rod, Jolie decided to make the leap back into business.

She took over the reins at Elderflower in Tivoli two weeks ago and is already diving headfirst into transforming the place to embody her vision.

“I’ve been keen to do something on my own because I have my own ideas about how to do things and I’ve wanted to explore that,” she said.

The venue, set in an industrial estate, is the perfect location to start roasting coffee.

“I was working for a coffee roastery in Sydney and I kept thinking about how I really wanted to roast my own coffee and do it my way,” she said.

“I always wanted to do roasting with Ellen and Rod but it just never happened so, in the long run, I’ll get some roasting happening.”

For Jolie, it’s all about coffee and people.

“I love coffee and making coffee for people,” she said.

“Having a café in Ipswich is good because the customers are always really nice,”

Elderflower is located at 222-224 Mount Crosby Rd, North Tivoli.

