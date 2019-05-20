Award-winning floating landmark sells for millions

A CULINARY and cocktail-sipping landmark on the Noosa River with postcard-perfect sunset views has a new owner at the helm.

After being floated around the market and attracting the interest of a steady stream of potential buyers from near and far, the iconic Noosa Boathouse has finally sold.

The multi award-winning and one-of-a-kind Sunshine Coast commercial asset has changed hands in a $4 million deal.

Selling agent Tom Forde of Forde Property said the boathouse and marina complex had been secured by a "prominent local Noosa investor" but he was tight-lipped about their identity.

Industry sources, however, indicated high profile Sunshine Coast-based builder/developer Mark Bain had been circling the prized asset in recent times.

It is understood he ultimately docked with a suitable offer, sealing a deal that settled earlier this month.

Noosa Boathouse, a venue with postcard-perfect sunset views, has a new owner at the helm.

The Noosa Boathouse and marina complex at 194 Gympie Tce, Noosaville, comprises 14 tenancies and nine berths. It spans a total of 1792sq m across a three-level floating venue and five land-based shops and offices.

It is also the home and departure point for some of Noosa's most popular water activities.such as jetboat thrill rides, kayak safaris and offshore charters

Mr Forde said the marketing campaign had drawn widespread interest from both local and offshore investors - including potential buyers from Europe and Asia.

"It attracted outstanding interest nationally and internationally, with website portals confirming it as the most viewed commercial property for sale in the state," he said.

The sale of the iconic Noosa Boathouse attracted interest from potential buyers from as far away as Europe and Asia.

Mr Forde said the significant level of interest reflected the prevailing value proposition of Queensland properties compared to the southern markets.

"A lot of assets up here - particularly water assets like this one - are undervalued," he said. "If this was in Sydney you wouldn't be buying it for anything under $10 million.

"It's a beautiful spot on the river with fantastic views that draws patrons from far and wide."

The asset's floating, three-level premises - held under a long-term lease from the Queensland Government - at water-level features the Noosa Boathouse restaurant, a takeaway fish and chip outlet and coffee shop. Its mid-level is a 120-seat wedding reception, function and conference facility and the rooftop is home to a popular sunset cocktail bar and events space.