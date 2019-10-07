New outdoor learning area unveiled at Clarendon SS

Janeen Wilson, Ashley Wilson, Sandy Court, Leanne Reck and Dave Noonan at the new Outdoor Learning Area at Clarendon State School.

Janeen Wilson, Ashley Wilson, Sandy Court, Leanne Reck and Dave Noonan at the new Outdoor Learning Area at Clarendon State School. Contributed

THE official opening of the Clarendon State School Outdoor Learning Area (OLA) was a very special day, one of anticipation and of thanks, for those who built the area and of dedication to those who had graciously supported our school in the past.

The new area was officially opened by Ashley Wilson and Sandra Court - now retired, long serving members of Clarendon State School.

In honour of their service, the OLA has been officially named The Wilson-Court Area.

Joining the opening celebration were Dave Heck (Building Asset Services) and Rodney Archer (Oasis Landscaping), who were integral in the management and construction of the new area.

During the opening, Clarendon's principal Dave Noonan highlighted a tradition of developing kids who are happy, caring and acknowledge that everyone is different.

"We celebrate, encourage and utilise one another's difference every day. It's part of the ethos that makes each our Clarendon kids accept that they are each unique in their own way. By accepting that everyone is different, kids enhance their ability to work with one another and develop relationships that thrive through difference," he said.

This idea, working differently together, underpinned the school's design of the OLA, signified in two story paths that merge into one and meander down into The Billabong - a place where all can gather, collaborate and share together.

The Wilson-Court Area is a haven for creative play and boasts eating areas with timber benches, discrete play zones with varying surfaces and areas that support kinaesthetic and sound play.

Support infrastructure has also been included for future water-play and mud-play areas.

The natural stone, timber and earth surrounds make this area a truly magical and natural space, allowing kids to be creative, have fun or just chill at their own pace.