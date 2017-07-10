New organic burger and smoothie restaurant now open

NOW OPEN: Sheree French and Johnny Tabet from Charlies Raw Squeeze and Moo-Free Burgers in the Redbank Town Square.

VEGAN and vegetarian lovers rejoice, for a new natural smoothie bar and meat free burger restaurant has opened in Ipswich.

Johnny Tabet and his brothers, who are dedicated vegans, have opened their new chain of Charlie's Raw Squeeze and Moo Free Burgers at Redbank Town Square.

The family already own and operate a number of stores in Brisbane, but said they were excited to expand and bring their extensive knowledge and passion for healthy, tasty and animal free food to the region.

"We have found there are a lot of vegans here because we had people from Ipswich travel to our Brisbane stores," Mr Tabet said.

"We have also found there are a lot of people who are trying to decrease the amount of meat they eat by having one meat free day a week for example, but they still want to go out for dinner and have something really fresh and tasty that isn't made from animals.

"By joining our smoothie and burger businesses into the one store here at Redbank, people can come and enjoy a full meal in the one place, knowing everything we cook and make is made fresh on site and all of our ingredients are sourced locally from Rocklea."

Their menu features a wide variety of dine in and take away options including 12 meat and animal product free burgers, six kinds loaded chips, four types of sliders, a kids menu, salads, acai bowls, gelato, 12 different kinds of smoothies, eight variations of freshly squeezed juices and coffee.

Mr Tabet said the community had embraced his business since opening their doors on June 2.

"We have already gotten to know so many people, and we already have plenty of regular customers," he said.

"We were so pleased to open here at the Redbank Town Square because it is a rapidly growing area and we really liked the open style restaurant precinct they have here."

The store has also been a boost for the local economy by hiring 20 new staff members, 15 of which are locals.