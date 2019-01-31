New opportunities arise after devastating fire

REBUILD: The Spicers Hidden Vale homestead will be rebuilt after fire destroyed it on April 7, 2018.

REBUILD: The Spicers Hidden Vale homestead will be rebuilt after fire destroyed it on April 7, 2018. Contributed

FROM fire, flames and ashes a new building is set to rise at Spicers Hidden Vale following a devastating fire last year, which wiped out the historic homestead.

The Grandchester retreat is now closed to guests and development is under way as construction workers lay a foundation for the new building.

Spicers Hidden Vale general manager Claire Sinclaire said construction was the last piece of the puzzle to bring the property back to its former glory.

"We want to rebuild a part of our history," Ms Sinclaire said.

"The main aim of the construction is to rebuild a part of our property which plays such an important part of the Hidden Vale experience.

"Spicers Hidden Vale isn't complete without the Homestead, we are very excited to restore this part of our experience and the past."

While the new building will be aesthetically similar to the original, a few modern improvements were included in the plans.

"The building will have the same aspects, including the restaurant, bar, lounge area & board room, however with a few small tweaks," she said.

"We have made it so the Homestead is more operationally efficient for our team and more spatially pleasing for our guests."

Ms Sinclaire said the new building would include extra light-filled spaces and aesthetically pleasing areas to enjoy a meal or coffee at Hidden Vale.

While the fire devastated the property destroying the kitchen along with all the utensils, Ms Sinclaire said staff members have thrived in the difficult time.

"As sad as it was to lose such a big part of our history, it did open up doors that we may have never found," Ms Sinclaire said.

"What grew from the flames, literally, was an innovative, passionate and creative team who have not only taken the restaurant but the whole guest experience to a new level."

A date of completion for the homestead was not confirmed, but the retreat and Homage was planned to reopen on March 2.