New online tool to keep you safe during severe weather

BE PREPARED: The Scenic Rim Council has designed a new online tool to alert residents to dangers associated with severe weather or natural disasters. Trent Walker
Ashleigh Howarth
THE launch of a new online resource will keep Scenic Rim residents updated about weather warnings, road conditions, power outages and the operation of evacuation and recovery centres in the event of severe weather or natural disasters.

The Disaster Dashboard, now available on the Scenic Rim Council website, has been designed as an online hub to bring together social media feeds, emergency contact details, weather radar, emergency news, river heights and Seqwater dam levels.

Mayor Greg Christensen said the introduction of the Disaster Dashboard will assist Scenic Rim residents to be stay informed and support their own 'what if' plans in the event of extreme weather and natural disasters.

"We can't control natural disasters and extreme weather events but we can control the way we respond to them," he said.

"This means having an emergency plan, an emergency kit, and being aware of potential threats through accurate and timely information."

"A vital part of disaster preparedness is knowing how to source reliable information quickly, so familiarisation with Disaster Dashboard should be a part of your 'what if' plan for a potential emergency," Cr Christensen said.

The Scenic Rim Disaster Dashboard is available at http://disasterdashboard.scenicrim.qld.gov.au/ or via Council's website, www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times
