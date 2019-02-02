New one stop shop for sight and hearing tests

NEW SERVICE: Anna-Marie Marais will be offering audiology services to customers at Specsavers Riverlink.

ONE Ipswich optometry store is now offering both eye and hearing tests under the one roof.

Specsavers at Riverlink have introduced a new audiology service in a bid to prevent hearing loss earlier before it affects a person's life. Currently, one in six Australians experience hearing loss.

Anna-Marie Marais, who has more than 20 years of international and local experience in delivering hearing tests, will be assisting Ipswich customers.

"It was a desire to help other people and contribute to the community that first drove me to become an audiologist," she said.

"In my experience, I have seen so many cases where a person cannot hear as clearly as they once could and the effort of keeping up with conversations becomes overwhelming. They become withdrawn from social activities and as we all know, social isolation can lead to a whole range of both mental and physical conditions, especially if the individual is older.

"At the moment it takes most Australians 7-10 years to acknowledge they have hearing loss before they do anything to help it. We're encouraging all locals who might have concerns about their hearing, to book a free 15-minute hearing check."

Specsavers Audiology is accredited as a qualified hearing service provider by the Australian Government Hearing Services Program, with access to assessments, subsidised hearing aids and aftercare services.