New on trend pet pushing dogs and cats aside

HIGH DEMAND: Kerrie Smith from Ipswich Pet and Aquarium with chickens that are very popular with Ipswich residents.

MOVE over Fido, there's a new fluffy animal quickly taking over the family home.

For years dogs and cats have held the top spot in homes as the favoured, or traditional pet.

But families are moving away from tradition, favouring low maintenance animals like lizards and snakes.

Yet even those scaly favourites can't compete with the hot new trend; chickens.

Ipswich West Pet and Aquarium worker Kerrie Smith said each week about 100 people went in asking about chickens.

"People are reverting back to the old ways of growing their own vegetables and keeping their own chickens for eggs," Kerrie said.

"They are buying them as pets too because they are lower maintenance than dogs.

"We also get daily enquiries about reptiles. Not a lot of people know but lizards can actually be really affectionate animals and make great pets."

While chickens might be emerging as a popular choice, the feathered companions are still outnumbered by dogs and cats.

The 2016 Pet Ownership in Australia Report, created by Animal Medicines Australia, found there were more than 24 million pets in Australia.

Dogs were the most popular calling almost two in five households, or about 3.6 million, home, followed by cats found in nearly three out of 10 households.

Fish were also popular, as were birds; there were 4.2 million birds across Australian households in 2016.

The 2016 report also found another interesting trend among animal lovers, the emergence of fur babies and a dramatic increase in the amount of money people spend on them.

Australians spend more than $12.2 billion each year on pet products and services, an increase of 42% since 2013.

Most popular pet names 2016 (according to the RACQ)

Dogs

Bella

Charlie

Buddy

Ruby

Molly

Cats