New office spaces fill gap in small business market

MANY small business owners want to take the step from home to corporate office but don't want the risk that comes with it.

Now Greater Springfield small to medium businesses have the opportunity to test the waters by taking up a place in the newly established Brookwater Corporate House.

The fully furnished serviced office spaces offer a range of different sized offices, all depending on the client's need.

Springfield's Llewelyn Insurance Services' Melissa Denny was the first person to take up residency at the site and said it was the networking and collaboration opportunities that made her swap from home to corporate office.

"I decided to get an office because it was geared towards businesses like mine and I knew there would be the possibility for collaboration, so for a small business owner that's an amazing opportunity,” Ms Denny said.

"It's already quite a social networking environment so I think it's just great for small business people to grow and help each other out.

Brookwater's Corporate House offers serviced office spaces for a range of different business needs.

"I think it will also mean greater exposure for my business and your work ethic just improves because you feel more like you are at work.”

The first of its kind for the region, Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland said the facility would be great for the community as it would fill a much-needed gap in the market.

"I think the fact this is the most successful Corporate House they have ever made just shows how much of a need there was for this in the area,” Mr Coupland said.

"We have four chamber members who have already taken up residence here and that's just through word of mouth, so there's obviously been a massive need for people wanting to get out of their home environment to an office without having that huge commitment of having to take on a full office space.”

Corporate House office manager, Madi Clarke and area manager, Ann Summers. Myjanne Jensen

Corporate House area manager Ann Summers said the latest addition to the Corporate House family was the most successful facility yet and looked forward to seeing how things progressed over the coming months.

"This is our seventh centre across Queensland and what's exciting about this facility is that specifically in Brookwater we don't have much competition, so we knew it was a new industry and new service offering to this community,” Ms Summers said.

"We opened our doors on May 2 and we've already got 40% occupancy which is the best result we've ever had and is apparently unheard of in the industry, so it shows us there is a strong demand for this type of service in this area.”

Corporate House is now open with Ipswich Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Councillor David Morrison officially kicking off the launch.

Corporate House Brookwater offers 27 different office sizes and styles starting at $21 per week.