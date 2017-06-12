New office for ALP candidate for seat of Jordan

ALP Candidate for the seat of Jordan Charis Mullen is holding an open house event this Saturday at her new campaign office at Springfield.

The Australian Labor Party candidate for the seat of Jordan will launch their new campaign office in Springfield this weekend.

ALP's Charis Mullen is holding an open house event for ALP supporters and members as well as any interested community members to visit the new facility.

Ms Mullen said the opening of her office was a sign of Labor's commitment to the area and that despite the new venue, she would continue to be out and about in the community as opposed to sitting behind a desk.

"It's going to be a very casual event as we're still not fully set up, but it will be an opportunity for ALP branch members and supporters of the campaign to have a look at the new hub for the Jordan ALP campaign,” Ms Mullen said.

"We're set up in Springfield so it's a very central location and people are welcome to drop in and meet with me and come to get a sense of what the campaign is all about.

"For me it solidifies the fact that the Labor party is taking the seat of Jordan seriously and is a strong indicator that we are serious about representing the people of Jordan.

"I'll still be out and about quite a bit though as I want to be out talking to people and will also have two listening posts at Springfield and Springfield Lakes Saturday morning before the open house event.”

Ms Mullen said people were welcome to drop in any time between 2pm - 5pm at Shop 2, 23 Commercial Drive, Springfield.

Charis Mullen is the ALP candidate for the state seat of Jordan taking in Springfield, Springfield Lakes, Augustine Heights, Camira, Gailes, Greenbank & Flagstone.