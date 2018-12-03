New off-leash dog park open for business

Kat Schofield and four-year-old border collie, Diezal at the new puppy park in Brentwood Forest.

LAST week a new off-leash puppy park opened in Brentwood Forest, bringing the number of off-leash dog parks in Ipswich to 19.

New resident Kat Schofield and owner of four-year-old border collie, Diezal, said she found the pet-friendly facilities and wide range of parks at Brentwood Forest a huge draw card when she was house hunting with her husband.

"Brentwood Forest is such a good area for pets - nearly every afternoon we go for a walk or go to the dog park, you get to know your neighbours and the other dogs' names and when you're out and about, everyone is really friendly and stops to say 'hi' to each other," Mrs Schofield said.

"If someone finds a lost dog, they will post it on the Facebook community page and we all help out - we all look out for each other.

"My favourite spot in Brentwood Forest is up near the dog park - up on the grass area at the top there is a view of all of Brentwood Forest and surrounding areas - it really is lovely up there."

AVID Property Group General Manager Queensland Bruce Harper said Brentwood Forest, located in Bellbird Park, had been designed specifically with pets and active families in mind.

"We really wanted to create a community that welcomes people and their four-legged friends, which is why we've included both a dog park and a puppy park within our new Tucker Family Park - both proving to be a real hit with locals," Mr Harper said.

"We understand that for many buyers, buying a new home means the opportunity to have a pet for the first time, which can be a real motivator for home ownership and for choosing the right area," Mr Harper said.

"We have worked hard to make sure Brentwood Forest is a great community for pet owners and for families, so it really is wonderful to see the area become such a welcoming, connected community."

The fully fenced puppy park is located inside Tucker Family Park on Alesana Drive, Brentwood Forest.