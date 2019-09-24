New nurse 'accidentally' follows in mum's footsteps

STICKING TOGETHER: Alison and daughter Sam Barns both work as nurses at Ipswich Hospital.

AS THE saying goes, mothers and daughters never part, maybe in physical distance but never in heart.

In the case of university student and Ipswich Hospital nursing intern Samantha Barns, there's no risk when it comes to distance.

Samantha (or Sam as she prefers) works in the same Ipswich Hospital ward as her mother Alison, who has been a nurse at the hospital for the past three decades.

Sam entered her career by accident after attending a nursing lecture during a university open day.

"Sam walked out of there completely changed,” Alison said.

"She had initially gone to a university open day with my husband to consider doing social work. She came home and said 'mum, you'll never guess what I've decided to do'.”

Nowadays, with Sam having joined West Moreton Health's relief nursing staff, Alison says they are careful not to mix up their uniforms.

The pair is one of several multi-generational families working at the hospital.

"I'm very proud of my baby... she has a caring nature about her and it is one of the best careers she could have fallen into,” Alison said.

She said her family had a long history with Ipswich Hospital.

"The girls used to come to the hospital and hang Christmas decorations in the wards, as part of their community service for their school.

For Sam, coming home to someone who understands her work has enhanced her learning process.

"Working with mum is really good,” Sam said.

"It's also good to watch how she talks to patients, I learn a lot from her.”