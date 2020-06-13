New netball club ready to hit courts in competition

Members of the new Somerset Storm are primed to hit in the netball court, from left Holly Babarovich, Addison Clark, Hannah deRutier and Aria Frohloff. PHOTO: Supplied

IT’S been months of anticipation but it’s almost time for the region’s newest netball club to hit the court.

The start-up, team Somerset Storm, was born from the ashes of the Fernvale Amazons which folded suddenly last year.

But no sooner had the netball community come together to form a new club than the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to sport.

Storm club secretary and head coach Rebecca Edwards said excitement was building for the first day of training.

“COVID made it difficult. We only had one training session and then everything stopped,” Ms Edwards said.

“Now it’s exciting, it’s taken quite a few weeks but we are hoping to start training on the 13th of July when the restrictions are lifted to allow 100 people.”

The club will host a meeting on June 20 to update sponsors on the work that was undertaken during the shutdown.

The club, which is based at the Fernvale Sports Park, has voted on its colours – black, orange and purple – and designed a logo.

Registrations are up to 120 players with enough to field 14 teams ranging from seven years old to seniors (18-plus) who will play as part of the Ipswich Netball Association.

“As a start-up club we started with no money and we approached businesses and a lot sponsored us and our development program,” Ms Edwards said.

“We got a good response and we were able to use the money to subsidise the uniforms, buy a marquee and pay for coaching and umpiring training.”

Ms Edwards said the Fernvale-based club would have a strong focus on development, by training new coaches and juniors as umpires.

Hayley McConnachie, 13, is looking forward to building up the netball community as a founding member.

Having previously played for Amazons, Hayley had been scouting around for a new club while her friends considered moving away from the area.

“I was going to join Pandas but Mum and others started the new club so I felt relieved,” she said.

Hayley said she was happy to be part of the Storm and many of her friends had also joined.

“I feel as a member of the Storm community it is my job to pitch in and help out with jobs.”

Articles contributed today by Kat Donaghey were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas