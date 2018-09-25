New natureplay space planned for Scenic Rim youngsters

The Scenic Rim Regional Council have teamed up with the Lions to build a new playspace at Tamborine Mountain.

Youngsters in Tamborine Mountain will soon have a new natureplay space to run around and play in.

Scenic Rim Regional Council and Tamborine Mountain Lions Club have teamed up to create a new play space catering for a wide range of ages and abilities, reflecting the essence and history of Tamborine Mountain.

A unique nature-themed playground will be featured in the Lions Park on Curtis Road, with Council and the Lions set to deliver the big new toys to the community in time for Christmas.

Mayor Greg Christensen said the proximity of the park to Tamborine Mountain State School and the Goodstart Early Learning Centre had been a key consideration in planning for the new playground.

"The demographic was carefully considered when developing this natureplay space to cater for varied ages of children attending these facilities, including young siblings playing before and after school drop-offs and pick-ups, with a design that would also be challenging to older children," he said.

"The integration of inclusive, all-abilities play was a priority in the planning, with many of the play structures accessible at ground level.

"This includes three carved timber butterfly totem poles, a dry creek bed, fallen tree, scramble net, tri-tramp net and an inclusive swing seat which promotes truly inclusive play, having been designed specifically to allow for wheelchair transfer.

"Collaboration with council's access and disabilities consultants has ensured the design meets the wide-ranging needs of members of the community with sensory processing and physical disabilities."

Sustainable materials with a lengthy lifespan and natural components such as sandstone seating have been incorporated in the design, which includes landscaping with native plants endemic to Tamborine Mountain.

Tamborine Mountain's natural environment is also reflected in play elements aptly named grey gum crossing, wattle run and mulga tube, as well as a timber bay swing with all-abilities seating options.

"The play structures which are styled with rope climbing components are fully customised, with a connection rope run and a 1.6-metre embankment slide. The playground and the nature activities it offers all support council's goal in promoting an active and healthy lifestyle and, opening in time for the Christmas holidays, will be welcomed by locals and visitors alike," Cr Christensen said.