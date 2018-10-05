New MS Wellbeing Centre brings help closer to home

Susan Parker with her physio Jackie D'Silva at the new MS Queensland Progressive Neurological Disease Wellbeing Centre at USQ Ipswich.

Susan Parker with her physio Jackie D'Silva at the new MS Queensland Progressive Neurological Disease Wellbeing Centre at USQ Ipswich. Rob Williams

MANAGING Multiple Sclerosis will become easier for locals like Susan Parker with the opening of a neurological disease Wellbeing Centre at USQ Ipswich this week.

The centre, which is the result of a collaboration between MS Queensland and the MND and Me Association aims to provide a one-stop-shop for physio, exercise therapy and support services for people living with conditions like Epilepsy, Huntington's Disease, Motor Neurone Disease, MS and Parkinson's Disease.

Mrs Parker said the drive from Fernvale into Ipswich was much more manageable than trekking into Brisbane for treatment.

"It's wonderful, it gives me the opportunity to move my body and strengthen muscles more safely," she said.

"[Otherwise] we would have had to go into Dutton Park, which is quite a drive - this being much closer to home makes it easier to come in for a session every week."

MS Queensland physiotherapist Jackie D'Silva said not needing to travel would make a huge difference for clients.

"Fatigue is a huge symptom for people with MS, so having a local facility is really handy - and with this space, we can have all this equipment, which is really good," she said.

Queensland Health's Director-General Michael Walsh said Queensland Health was proud to support the collaboration between MS Queensland and MND and Me, which will see more centres open across Queensland.

"With more than 35,000 people living with a progressive neurological disease in Queensland, there's no doubt these centres and the services they provide are critical, which is why we've committed $412,500 for the project's expansion," he said.

People living with a progressive neurological disease can contact MS Queensland on 1800 177 591 or hello@mslqd.org.au to discuss the range of supports available including advice about the NDIS.