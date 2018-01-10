New MP reveals 2018 agenda for Jordan

TACKLING the parking issues around Springfield Station is a top priority this year for Jordan MP Charis Mullen.

The ALP member is the first person elected to represent the newly established seat and said infrastructure, education, health and local jobs would be high on the agenda.

"The year 2018 is shaping up to be busy but I have a clear focus on what I would like to achieve,” Ms Mullen said.

"During the election campaign we made a commitment to expand the park 'n' ride facilities at Springfield Central Station and I want to get started on that.

"I know the Centenary Highway and Logan Motorway interchange is an issue for commuters, so this is something I am also keen to explore further.”

Ms Mullen said it was exciting to work in the the new seat of Jordan as it was different to some of the more established seats in the state.

Jordan includes older suburbs such as Gailes and Camira to newer areas like Springfield Lakes, Springfield Rise, as well as rural, residential suburbs like Greenbank, New Beith and Flagstone.

Ms Mullen said such diversity meant community requirements differed and she would therefore ensure to meet as many people in her electorate as possible.

"My approach is to spend as much time as I can in the different parts of the electorate, organising regular Meet your MP meetings and catching up with local community groups,” she said.

"I did something similar in the nine months leading into the election campaign and it really helped me to understand and respond to the multitude of issues facing this growing electorate.

"As soon as the school year begins, I plan on meeting with every school principal in the electorate as well as local school P&Cs to map out the needs of our local schools over the next year.

"I also have a meeting request from West Moreton Hospital and Health Service to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the population growth in our region.”

Ms Mullen was elected at last year's state election, winning 39.63 per cent of the vote.