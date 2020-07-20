New mountain bike trail to be longest downhill track in QLD

The proposed new trail, Blue Dawg, runs from the top of Mount Archer into First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.

MOMENTUM is gaining for the Blue Dawg downhill trail at First Turkey Mountain Bike reserve as the proposal officially hit the council table this week.

The nine-kilometre intermediate blue mountain bike trail is set to rival some of Australia and New Zealand's best trails.

A report was presented to Rockhampton Regional Council showing what was proposed for the project which was only in the early stages.

Proposal plans for the Blue Dawg mountain bike trail.

Advance Rockhampton has been collaborating with the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club on the project concept.

The trail would start towards the top western summit of Mount Archer and descend through a 500 metre downhill trail, taking riders into the First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.

The Blue Dawg trail has been touted as a signature trail for not just the region, but the state and across Australia.

Once developed, it would be the longest downhill trail in Queensland.

It was also noted no other venue in the state offers this elevation.

It has been compared to some of the best trails including:

•Air Ya Garn - Blue Derby, Tasmania

•Supercross/The Local - Maydena, Tasmania

•Huckleberry Hound/ Little Red Riding Huck - Rotorua, New Zealand

•Original - Queenstown, New Zealand

•Rude Rock - Queenstown, New Zealand

•Flow Trail - Thredo, New South Wales

The Blue Dawg mountain bike trail would be the longest downhill trail in Queensland.

It has been marketed as a winter destination as most of the other signature trails in Australia and New Zealand were summer only, creating a unique appeal to a trail in Central Queensland.

The trail was expected to create economic opportunities through bike hire, shuttle services, associated accommodation and local spending.

The club and council have been successful in gaining significant funding over the last five years to develop 33km of mountain bike trails at the reserve.

The club hosts seven races per year, including state and national levels, and continued to grow.

Early estimations to build the trail have come in at $400,000 however further planning and detailed designed was still needed.

An experienced professional trail builder would need to be engaged for the construction.

It was expected the trail would take three to five months to build.