New monster $100,000 ute revealed

They are big, burly, tough pick-up trucks and Australians can’t get enough of them. The newest arrival takes it up another notch.

US pick-up truck maker RAM has served up another beefy piece of American pie for Aussie ute lovers.

The RAM 1500 Warlock promises to be its toughest ute yet with menacing styling and hardware upgrades.

RAM has beefed up the looks of its 1500 with a new Warlock version.

Sales of the American-style pick-ups have boomed in the past 12 months. RAM has experienced a sales explosion of more than 50 per cent this year, despite the tough economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its range of 1500 trucks have been especially popular and the edition of the Warlock will only further boost its appeal.

Jeff Barber, National Manager, RAM Trucks Australia, says: "The new Warlock is the start of a product offensive that allows us to broaden our audience appeal and continue to grow the official RAM Trucks Australia brand down under."

The Warlock will appeal to those who head off the beaten track.

The Warlock will appeal to outdoorsy-types as it comes with lockable storage units built into the side rails of the tub.

It also has special lighting and drainage and a one-inch lift kit to boost ground clearance.

Styling upgrades bring more on-road presence with giant 20-inch alloy wheels, black exterior elements, Warlock decals and a new front grille and sports hood.

In a high-five to its homeland, the Warlock is initially only available in red, white or blue.

The RAM sticks out from the crowd on the road.

Leather trimmed upholstery adds a touch of class, while connectivity is boosted by an 8.4-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satnav.

Power for the Warlock comes from a 5.7-litre V8 Hemi that makes 291kW and 556Nm. This is paired to a four-wheel drive set-up with high and low-range gears for off-roading.

The Ram has a below average payload but excels at towing.

Payload is below par for a ute at 820kg, but towing capacity is a mighty 4500kg.

You will have to pay for the privilege. The Warlock is priced from $104,450 (before on-road costs) and is only covered by a three-year/unlimited km warranty.

Part of the high price is due to Ram Trucks Australia importing the giant utes from the US and converting them to right-hand drive at its Melbourne-based factory.

Originally published as New monster $100,000 ute revealed