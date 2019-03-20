New mobile phone tower construction imminent

SOUTH Ripley residents are destined for better phone service with the announcement of the construction of a new mobile phone tower.

Residents will benefit from improved mobile coverage and more reliable communications with a Telstra tower, under Round 4 of the Liberal National Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

Minister for Regional Services Senator Bridget McKenzie today announced the locations of 26 new base stations in Queensland, improving mobile coverage in regional and remote communities.

"Reliable and effective mobile communications are a key driver of increasing the economic growth and prosperity in our regions," she said.

Under Round 4 of the program, $11.3 million will be invested in mobile infrastructure in Queensland. This includes $3.8 million funding from the Commonwealth and $2.5 million from the Queensland Government.

The Mobile Black Spot Program is delivering 1047 new base stations and generating over $760 million of new investment in mobile infrastructure including contributions from state and local governments, mobile network operators, businesses and local communities.

Base stations under the first three rounds are scheduled to be operational by 30 June 2019. Round 4 base stations are expected to roll out shortly with the first new base stations being activated by the second half of the year.