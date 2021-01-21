Menu
Million dollar Lotto win.
Store abuzz with excitement when new millionaire walked in

Janine Watson
21st Jan 2021 10:35 AM
A Coffs Harbour Lotto player no longer needs to dream about becoming a millionaire after scoring a $1 million division one prize earlier this week.

The player held the only division one winning entry in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4044, drawn on Monday.

How the winner plans to enjoy their future as a millionaire will forever be a mystery as they have chosen to remain anonymous and celebrate in private.

The winning entry was purchased at Ryft Newsagency Toormina, Shop SP043 at the Centro Toormina Shopping Centre.

Although the ticket was registered, officials were unable to contact the winner on the details provided. Today, the winner came forward and claimed their prize.

Ryft Newsagency Toormina manager Katie Woodland said she was ecstatic for the local million-dollar winner.

"The winner came in store this morning to check their ticket. It was such a great moment to share.

"I am really happy for the winner and hope they truly enjoy their prize. What an incredible surprise. One million dollars.

"We can't wait to have more major wins soon!"

Lotto spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said she could only imagine the winner would be spending the upcoming weekend celebrating.

"Other winners tell us they love to share their windfalls with their families, buy a new house, or explore our sunburnt country.

"However our winner chooses to enjoy their windfall, we are sure it has put a spring in their step."

Winning numbers

The winning numbers in Monday and Wednesday Lotto draw 4044 on Monday were 13, 38, 4, 29, 44, and 31 while the supplementary numbers were 23 and 10.

The division one winning tally has now reached 244 so far this financial year, including 68 won by NSW Lotteries customers.

In 2020, Saturday Lotto created 122 millionaires across Australia.

During this time, there were 312 division one winning in Saturday Lotto entries across Australia, which collectively won more than $355.13 million.

