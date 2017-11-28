New, state of the art centre to help autistic children

WORK BEGINS: Logan Councillor Stacey McIntosh, Federal Member for Forde Bert van Manen, AEIOU Foundation CEO Alan Smith and Griffith University Pro Vice Chancellor Logan Campus Linda O'Brien at the sod turning of the new $1 million autism centre.

PARENTS of children with autism who are part of the NDIS will soon be able to have access to a new state-of-the-art autism centre which is currently under construction in Logan.

The AEIOU Logan Centre for Autism will create 50 full-time early intervention placements for children aged between two and six-years-old.

While the facility is currently being constructed in Logan, AEIOU CEO Alan Smith explained that children with autism who live in Ipswich and Brisbane will also be eligible to use the centre as it will coincide with the rollout of the NDIS in the region.

However, eligible participants must already be an approved NDIS participant and have an approved NDIS treatment plan. "The centre has the capacity to support up to 50 children and is open to locals in Ipswich as well as others within an NDIS rollout zone," he said.

"By bringing this centre to Logan, a generation of children will be given access to world-class therapy and education support.

"Parents will see immediate results, and the foundation skills these children learn will change their lives, improving access to education, employment and the community."

Mr Smith is urging Ipswich parents to enquire about becoming a participant with the NDIS.

"If you have a child with a new or suspected diagnosis, now is the time to register as a participant with the NDIS and begin working on a plan. That way, by the time the centre opens, your child can commence with an approved plan and reasonable funding support."

The $1 million centre will be built at the Griffith University Logan Campus in the innovative Meadowbrook Health and Knowledge Precinct. It will feature four purpose-designed classrooms, a motor-skill therapy room, a playground and modern staff, research and parent facilities.

Construction of the centre is scheduled for completion by May 2018.

The project is jointly funded by the Australian Government, the Queensland Government and the AEIOU Foundation.