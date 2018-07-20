Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mondaze is coming to Springfield!
Mondaze is coming to Springfield!
News

New milkshake bar coming to town

Carly Morrissey
by
20th Jul 2018 12:03 AM

IN ONE month's time Queensland's second Mondaze store will open at Springfield.

The first opened just under two years ago in Jimboomba and already has a dedicated following.

Mondaze does decadent milkshakes that people drive up to two hours to buy.

The store is the brain child of owners Jae and Bec Martin who have always planned on opening a Springfield store.

Mr Martin, who grew up in Camira and lived in Springfield, said he watched Springfield grow from a little suburb into what it is today.

Mondaze owners Jae and Bec Martin with baby Carter and new business partner Chris Parsons.
Mondaze owners Jae and Bec Martin with baby Carter and new business partner Chris Parsons.

"There's so much growth there, and future growth and it has a family feeling that aligns with Mondaze,” he said.

We can reveal there's plans for the new store located at the Park Avenue apartments to open later and offer alcoholic milkshakes and cocktails.

Mr Martin said he had applied for a liquor licence and planned on offering more food options at the new site.

"We want to bring in hot food options including burgers,” Mr Martin said.

While milkshakes are a "viral” product for Mondaze they have a balanced menu including healthy options.

But their top sellers are milkshakes - the Oreo Crash featuring Oreos blended with creamy vanilla ice cream topped with Nutella, cream, marshmallows, chocolate sauce and more Oreos - and the All Choc Everything with Nutella, chocolate ice cream and chocolate biscuits blended together topped with more Nutella, cream, chocolate wafer sticks, chocolate sauce and a brownie.

"It's one of the best things we've done, we're really excited to bring this to Springfield,” Mr Martin said.

"It's been really interesting, we had no background in hospitality.

"We're just excited to finally have a grand opening date and bring it to the community.”

Top Stories

    LNP declares its coming for Labor's Ipswich heartland

    premium_icon LNP declares its coming for Labor's Ipswich heartland

    Politics Buoyed by a ReachTEL poll, Deb Frecklington has laid out her plans to challenge the government's safe seats.

    • 20th Jul 2018 12:07 AM
    Tander's plan for a return to championship contention

    premium_icon Tander's plan for a return to championship contention

    Motor Sports In 2007 the lanky Victorian was Holden's most formidable driver

    • 20th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Davison reveals the secret to a fast lap at QR

    premium_icon Davison reveals the secret to a fast lap at QR

    News Will Davison took the QT around the track for the quickest time

    • 20th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    'There will be a fatal': Leon's warning about notorious road

    premium_icon 'There will be a fatal': Leon's warning about notorious road

    News But the 73-year-old is starting to run out of patience

    Local Partners