New milkshake bar coming to town

IN ONE month's time Queensland's second Mondaze store will open at Springfield.

The first opened just under two years ago in Jimboomba and already has a dedicated following.

Mondaze does decadent milkshakes that people drive up to two hours to buy.

The store is the brain child of owners Jae and Bec Martin who have always planned on opening a Springfield store.

Mr Martin, who grew up in Camira and lived in Springfield, said he watched Springfield grow from a little suburb into what it is today.

Mondaze owners Jae and Bec Martin with baby Carter and new business partner Chris Parsons.

"There's so much growth there, and future growth and it has a family feeling that aligns with Mondaze,” he said.

We can reveal there's plans for the new store located at the Park Avenue apartments to open later and offer alcoholic milkshakes and cocktails.

Mr Martin said he had applied for a liquor licence and planned on offering more food options at the new site.

"We want to bring in hot food options including burgers,” Mr Martin said.

While milkshakes are a "viral” product for Mondaze they have a balanced menu including healthy options.

But their top sellers are milkshakes - the Oreo Crash featuring Oreos blended with creamy vanilla ice cream topped with Nutella, cream, marshmallows, chocolate sauce and more Oreos - and the All Choc Everything with Nutella, chocolate ice cream and chocolate biscuits blended together topped with more Nutella, cream, chocolate wafer sticks, chocolate sauce and a brownie.

"It's one of the best things we've done, we're really excited to bring this to Springfield,” Mr Martin said.

"It's been really interesting, we had no background in hospitality.

"We're just excited to finally have a grand opening date and bring it to the community.”