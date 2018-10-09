Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New migrants to be forced to live outside Sydney and Melbourne.
New migrants to be forced to live outside Sydney and Melbourne.
News

New migrants forced to live outside Sydney

9th Oct 2018 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW migrants will be forced to live outside Sydney and Melbourne for up to five years under a federal government plan to ease congestion in the nationâ€™s most populous cities.

Migrants will be granted restricted visas to counter growth in those cities, which has outstripped forecasts by 100 per cent in the past decade, Population and Urban Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge will tell the Menzies Research Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday.

As well, Canberra will work with the states to implement new infrastructure planning and population controls under its proposed population policy, to claw back some of the $25 billion year in lost economic activity due to city congestion, The Australian reports.

capital cities melboune new migrants nsw sydney victoria

Top Stories

    Young girl allegedly targeted in vile shop attack

    premium_icon Young girl allegedly targeted in vile shop attack

    News Judge voices serious concerns about man who has 'history' of similar acts

    Aidan is keen to help regions

    Aidan is keen to help regions

    Politics USQ student wants to give back to regional communities

    Mums' anger over dads' parents room shaming

    premium_icon Mums' anger over dads' parents room shaming

    Parenting Fathers told they make mums, children uncomfortable

    'Sole' of Ipswich closes after 120 years in business

    premium_icon 'Sole' of Ipswich closes after 120 years in business

    Business It stood through floods, world wars and a changing CBD

    Local Partners