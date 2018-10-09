New migrants forced to live outside Sydney

New migrants to be forced to live outside Sydney and Melbourne.

New migrants to be forced to live outside Sydney and Melbourne.

NEW migrants will be forced to live outside Sydney and Melbourne for up to five years under a federal government plan to ease congestion in the nationâ€™s most populous cities.

Migrants will be granted restricted visas to counter growth in those cities, which has outstripped forecasts by 100 per cent in the past decade, Population and Urban Infrastructure Minister Alan Tudge will tell the Menzies Research Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday.

As well, Canberra will work with the states to implement new infrastructure planning and population controls under its proposed population policy, to claw back some of the $25 billion year in lost economic activity due to city congestion, The Australian reports.