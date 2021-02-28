New mental health, rehab unit for private hospital planned

A development application has been submitted to build a new mental health unit opposite St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.

Hospital Corporation Australia Pty Ltd has lodged a development application to the council to construct a four-storey rehabilitation and mental health facility opposite St Andrew’s Ipswich Private Hospital.

It is proposed to build the facility on a 1445m2 site across 48-52 Thorn St with a total gross floor area of 2373m2.

The development site on Thorn St.

The development site is occupied by three separate houses.

The facility is planned to include 40 patient rooms as well as staffrooms, toilets, staff stations, offices, a gym, food serving and dining areas and breakout spaces.

A total of 20 on-site carparking spaces are proposed and the unit would operate 24 hours a day.

“The proposed development will support the existing operation of St. Andrew’s Hospital by providing mental health facilities,” the application notes.

“The proposed hospital will primarily operate as a rehabilitation and mental health facility. “The patients admitted to this facility will generally be long-stay (typically completing a 21-day program).

“Only patients related to mental health matters will be referred to this facility.

“In particular, patients required to typically undergo the 21 days rehabilitation will be primarily admitted to this unit.

The four-storey facility is proposed to have 40 patient rooms.

“The patients arriving at this facility will not be allowed to drive as part of the rehabilitation program.”

Hospital Corporation Australia Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of Ramsay Health Care, which owns St Andrew’s.

It is understood funding has yet to be approved by Ramsay for the proposed development.

Plans to expand St Andrew’s with a new cancer centre were approved by the council in September last year.

Early works on the Ipswich Hospital’s new $91 million 50-bed mental health unit started in July last year.

It is expected to be finished by late next year.

