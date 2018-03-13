New mental health facility centrepiece of hospital expansion

A NEW mental health facility will be the centrepiece of a massive Ipswich Hospital expansion.

The $124.4 million redevelopment will include a new 50-bed mental health unit, an MRI suite to grow clinical capacity, an integrated community health care centre and outpatient facility, and a new car park.

But the state-of-the-art mental health facility will be the highlight of the expansion announced yesterday.

It's part of a larger redevelopment plan for the coming years with yesterday's announcement making up Stage 1A of the expected future works at the hospital precinct.

The new acute mental health facility will be purpose built to cater for adults and seniors. Health consumers, carers, community and staff will play a lead role in the design of the 50-bed centre.

Carer consultant Shelly Sweeper and Consumer Companion Peer Worker Melissa Babbage work closely with West Moreton Health consumers and their carers.

The two women know what areas need improvement and how to advocate on behalf of people living with a mental health condition.

Ms Sweeper said those who had experienced mental health, either directly or as a carer, had invaluable insight on how a service can be set up and delivered to provide patient-centred care.

"This new mental health centre will be a place of recovery which is why we need to make sure the space is both consumer-friendly and carer-friendly," Ms Sweeper said.

"One in five Queensland adults experience mental illness each year and half the adult population will experience mental illness at some point in their life.

"That means almost every family is likely to fulfil either a carer role or a consumer role so this is a significant opportunity for us to embed high quality services and high quality understanding and awareness around mental healthcare needs."

Health Minister Dr Steven Miles said West Moreton Health also wanted to hear from the community and staff members.

This announcement marks the beginning of a major shake-up for health in the Ipswich area.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has submitted a new long-term plan to the State Government for approval as it prepares to cater for rapid population increase.

Building Queensland will develop a business case to allow detailed design work and contractor procurement. Construction will start in late 2020.