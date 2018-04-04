New men's group starts up in Gailes

MEN who want to make new friends, get on the tools and help out the community are being invited to join a new group at the Gailes Community House.

The Bunch of Blokes group has been set up as a fun way for men who might be feeling lonely or isolated to meet more people in their neighbourhood, and also to learn new skills.

Currently, only a few attendees meet on Thursday mornings but Gailes Community House co-ordinator Cassie Paton is hoping to see the group grow in coming weeks.

"Not only am I looking for more men to take part in the group, but I

am actually looking for someone who would like to lead the group and plan appropriate activities," she said.

"The group can do anything from playing board games to gardening and cooking. But we are open to whatever the guys would like to do.

"We try to do a variety of activities which are driven by their interests.

"I would also be interested in hearing from anyone who would like to be a guest speaker, whether they are from a local group or men's health organisation, to come in and talk to the guys here."

The group meets every Thursday morning from 10.30am. It costs $4 to attend but lunch is included.

Phone the centre on 3879 3004 or drop into 30 Karina St, Gailes.