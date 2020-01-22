Menu
New medical centre in CBD granted approval

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
APPROVAL has been granted to turn car parks in the Ipswich CBD into a new medical centre.

A development application submitted to Ipswich City Council in November has been given the green light for a new facility to be built on South St.

The site is located about 550m from the Ipswich railway station and about 900m from Riverlink Shopping Centre.

The single-storey centre will be occupied by Milestone Medical.

"The site is currently utilised as an overflow carparking lot for surrounding commercial uses," the application notes.

"Being within the CBD, the subject site is immediately surrounded by a number of businesses and commercial uses including offices, retail, food and drink outlets, health services etc, with the site immediately adjoining an office building, a dental practice and a medical centre.

 

 

"A number of community uses and services are provided for with a 1km radius of the site including sport and recreation grounds, several educational facilities and various complementing health services including the Ipswich public Hospital."

It is proposed the medical centre will be made up of eight consultation rooms with five carparking spaces.

"The proposed development contains a contemporary architectural design, which features a range of building treatments that will make a significant contribution and improvement to the streetscape appearance and overall architectural form of the immediate area," the application notes.

"The facade presents a complementing combination of bright white and charcoal render and vertical charcoal aluminium treatments. Thoughtfully designed landscaping is included to soften the built form, including climbing vine species incorporated designed to naturally screen majority of the carparking area."

