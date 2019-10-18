Menu
New medical centre, allied health for Lockyer Valley

18th Oct 2019 8:41 AM
GATTON will have a new medical centre in the new year.

A plot of land at 131 Spencer Street, which once accommodated a wooden cottage, is quickly becoming a health hub spanning about 300m2.

Gilgunya Homes are the builders looking after the construction of the structure, and supervisor Andrew Field said the medical centre would be opening its doors to the public in early 2020, if all went to plan.

"During the Christmas close-down, the doctors will move into that property," he said.

Mr Field said two doctors from the Lockyer Valley Medical Centre would be moving across to the new centre as an expansion on the business.

"They wanted to expand and in this day and age to bring a facility up to standards, it's much easier to build something than to bring an older building up to compliance," he said.

"From a building perspective, it is set up with male and female disabled toilets."

The medical centre will include a QML pathology clinic and other allied health services.

