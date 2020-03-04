Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Williams has joined the race for Mayor.
Mark Williams has joined the race for Mayor.
News

New mayoral hopeful joins the Ipswich election race

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
4th Mar 2020 5:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A former Gatton Shire councillor has joined the race for mayor of Ipswich City Council after lodging his nomination a day before deadline.

Mark Williams moved to Ipswich from Maryborough two years again and said ever since he arrived, there was a concern because of what had happened with the previous council.

“I have a fair bit of a passion for my local community, seeing some of the background around the Ipswich council previously and the community desire to have good leadership, I think I could bring those attributes to the community,” he said.

Mr Williams is a national compliance officer with multinational company Boral and previously worked as a regional officer with the Department of Transport and Main Roads in Maryborough.

He was born in Ipswich but grew up and was raised in the Lockyer Valley before moving to Maryborough, where he lived for 13 years.

He ran in the local government elections on the Fraser Coast in 2016 but was unsuccessful.

Mr Williams said although he is a member of the Labor Party, he would be running completely as an independent.

He said he believed the former interim administrator Greg Chemello had done a good job in establishing best practices.

“Now what I think the community is looking for is that leadership and to see their councillors again in that environment and say ‘finally, we’ve got a functional council again that’s going places’,” he said.

“We have to be careful, they’ve got a significant debt there.

“We can’t be promising ridiculous spend promises on the election campaign, because we’re probably going to have to run lean and mean for a couple of years.”

Mr Williams said greater community consultation would be something he’d be pushing if successful.

“I want to really ensure that there is transparency and accountability.

“Giving the community confidence that the councillors and the council are working together and delivering those services.”

ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 local government elections mark williams mayoral candidate
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gotcha! Cop poses as client in Ipswich prostitution sting

        premium_icon Gotcha! Cop poses as client in Ipswich prostitution sting

        News Two woman face court over Valentine's Day sex services bust.

        UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman, 57, killed in car crash tragedy

        News Police have confirmed a person has died in the accident.

        Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

        premium_icon Candidate pulls out of election but vows to run again

        Council News He announced his intentions to run in August.

        Laidley’s guns lift Baxter Cup

        premium_icon Laidley’s guns lift Baxter Cup

        Sport Talent-rich Blue Dogs too good for defiant Redbacks in T20 decider.