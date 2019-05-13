Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew James Best, 38, was charged with allegedly assaulting a student at a Sunshine Coast school in March.
Andrew James Best, 38, was charged with allegedly assaulting a student at a Sunshine Coast school in March. Contributed
News

New material to be examined in teacher assault on student

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th May 2019 10:46 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have provided extra "material" in the case where a teacher is charged with assaulting a student.

Andrew James Best, 38, did not appear at his latest court appearance today, but defence lawyer Ben Rynderman said he was "awaiting some material" from police.

Best was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm in relation to an incident involving a student at a Sportsman Pde school in March.

Kawana Waters Police confirmed that officers from the child protection unit were called to Kawana Waters State College on the date of the alleged assault.

"Police were advised of it and required on scene," officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mark Cordwell said.

At his initial court appearance, Mr Rynderman requested time to source CCTV footage and photographs.

Prosecutor, Phillip Stephens said police obtained the material and it would be passed on to Mr Rynderman.

The case was adjourned until May 27.

assault occasioning bodily harm scdcourt sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Who are you voting for in the Federal Election 2019?

    Who are you voting for in the Federal Election 2019?

    Politics To help you get to know who you're voting for this Federal Election, the Queensland Times has put together candidate profiles for Blair.

    • 13th May 2019 1:30 PM
    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    Crime How Natasha Ryan became the 'girl in the cupboard'

    Six ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

    premium_icon Six ways to prepare your child for NAPLAN

    Education NAPLAN can often can be a stressful time for students

    Ipswich rail way station set for upgrades

    premium_icon Ipswich rail way station set for upgrades

    Business An Ipswich's train station will have some money spent on it.

    • 13th May 2019 1:19 PM