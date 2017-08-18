New masterchef at Coronation Hotel wows patrons

WOW: Brad Robinson gives the food from new head chef, Leslie Whippy at the Coronation Hotel, the thumbs up.

THE WOW factor.

That is what the food at the Coronation Hotel in West Ipswich now has thanks to the arrival of chef Leslie Whippy.

The QT knew something had changed at the hotel when we walked in one evening and saw an assembly line of men and women sat at the bar and tables, tucking in to a wide variety of well presented and hearty meals.

It was scene we hadn't viewed at the hotel in recent times.

Resident Coro' food critic Brad Robinson was waxing lyrical about the meals Mr Whippy was whipping up in the kitchen.

A harsh critic, we knew if big, bad Brad was happy, there must be a whiz in the kitchen.

Mr Whippy was the executive chef for the Lions at Richlands and has worked in leading restaurants around the world.

"I am here to give people a real experience so they can enjoy what I do,” he said.

"With all the TV shows, people are talking about food and they think 'what is this guy doing in this pub that is different to make me want to come back?'

"This is a pub, so you have to provide a pub meal.

"But it has to be delivered with all your heart and love.

"I have to make sure that people go 'wow' when they see whatever is coming out on their plate.”

The hot and spicy wings are a massive hit.

"It is a bit spicy so it makes you want to drink more,” Mr Whippy grinned.

All the meals are large, well presented and tasty. The QT can testify to that after we tried the ribs and wings, served with American slaw, buttered corn and chips.

Old favourites like beer- battered flathead and chips, bangers and mash and steak sandwiches are on an extensive menu.

Mr Robinson had no doubt why Mr Whippy was wowing it.

"A... because it is really good food and B... because his prices are reasonable,” he said.

"It is $18 for a pork steak and at other establishments, you pay up to $35.

"I had the ribs and chicken wings the other night, and that was fantastic.

"I had the pork steak on the Friday evening for dinner and it was that good I had to come back on Saturday and have it for lunch.

"It was fantastic. I've seen the butter chicken, which is done with rice and papadums. The publican Eric had that the other day and was raving about it.

"This guy has his stuff together. He's got sticky date pudding on the menu and we've got to give that a crack one day. I'm sure that will be to die for.”

Mr Robinson, who has dined at fine establishments in Sydney, Melbourne and across the globe, looked around him at the patrons one night and knew they were happy.

"People had chicken wing sauce all over their faces. You could tell they were having a good time.”

Publican Karen Diender said Mr Whippy already had a large following.

"I interviewed 17 chefs and he knows his craft. I have eaten in many five-star restaurants and he knows his food,” she said.

"You walk into his kitchen and he is prepared. In one day, he was ready to rock'n'roll.”

Ms Diender said she knew she was onto a good thing when days after Mr Whippy arrived, patrons were in queues after menus.

"They were just lining up. They couldn't order quick enough,” she grinned.

Mr Robinson spoke to the QT last week after Mr Whippy had been on deck only several days. He has no doubt the pub is onto a winner.

"You get a good chef in an establishment anywhere and it is the basis for improving trade,” Mr Robinson said.

"I've had four meals here and they have all been outstanding. It really was...wow. I thought 'this is the best food I have ever tasted'.”

That tally of meals for Brad is over 10 now... and counting. He's happy and the punters are happy, and that's what it is all about.