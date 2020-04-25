New Marburg track arrangements

TROT TACTICS

FIRST things first and that is a correction to information published in last Saturday’s Trot Tactics column in relation to the track closure at Marburg.

Further discussions between Racing Queensland and the Marburg Pacing Association has produced a more amenable arrangement as follows.

“Please disregard paragraph relating to track upgrade. A new arrangement appears likely, where only a similar amount of crusher dust to that applied on the last occasion will be used and the track should only be closed for three days (weather permitting).

“As the last resurface was a complete success, and is still viable after 15 months, this approach, and RQ’s assurance that it will repeat the process annually, should be satisfactory to all participants”.

Time for better coverage

GIVEN that Racing Queensland appears to be making a strong effort to find and provide positives in the current viral driven climate, via Sunday racing at Redcliffe etc, it might be helpful if harness and greyhounds could get some much needed coverage in the Brisbane media.

Working on the proven principle that turnover closely tracks media coverage, a few centimetres of column space accompanied by an image (always worth a thousand words regardless of era) might work miracles for the minor codes.

Given regular exposure in this format, and in the major paper, harness might emerge from the crisis in better shape than it went in.

Local focal point

TAKING a line from Hector Jay Jay’s easy trial victory on Tuesday, when he rounded up Governor Jujon in 1-54.9, it looks like the fast class races at the truncated Winter/ Q-Bred Carnival will have a focal point horse.

No doubt Hector has a few issues but Jack Butler is a skilled trainer. He will be on top of that side of things.

A local to show up from the same trial was The Hummer, prepared at Marburg by Hatton Vale based Peter Donohoe.

The Hummer was not knocked about and was a 15 metre third.

With miles of natural improvement to come, The Hummer is seen as a likely standout at the coming carnival.

Industry benefits

THE following is an excerpt from a letter by Coralie O’Rourke to Minister for Racing Stirling Hinchcliffe about restoration of harness racing in Townsville.

I have listened and perused many documents and correspondence not only in relation to their submission but also in relation to their concerns surrounding the decision to not support the industry.

From this I can appreciate their belief in relation to the feeling of not receiving fair representation in the north or the consideration of a regional racing package similar to the that announced by the Queensland government in 2017 which recognises the social and economic benefits of country racing for regional communities.

I acknowledge the passion and intense desire to promote and re-establish the industry by the members of NQ Harness Racing. They have contributed extensively to their proposal and would appreciate the opportunity to provide information and advice which would allow the Minister for Racing some oversight in relation to the decisions being made by Racing Queensland.

Therefore, I seek an urgent meeting to discuss in full all the issues that have been discussed directly with me.

I look forward to your response.

Kind regards, Hon. Coralee O’Rourke, MP Member for Mundingburra.

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Quinella 2-10: Sea Hawke (G Dixon) and Sam Is Perfection (B Barnes).

R2: Quinella 1-8: Someexcusesomewhere (P McMullen) and James Dean (G Dixon).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Chromzone (T Moffat) and Our Little Girl (taleah McMullen).

R4: E/w 6: Johnny White (L Manzelmann).

R5: Quinella 1-3: Blue Moon Rising (B Graham) and Beef City Starzzz (Peter Greig).

R6: Box trifecta 1-2-3: Prisian Rockstar (R Maguire)-Hes Okey Dokey (I Ross)-Sabrage (B Barnes).

R7: Box trifecta 1-2-8: Dark Energy (G Dixon)-Invincible Loxton (P diebert)-Subtle Delight (J Elkins).

R8: Quinella 3-8: Cherrys The Best (T Dixon) and Eternal Promise (A Sanderson).

R9: Box trifecta 1-2-3: Jeddy R Ya Reddy (K Rasmussen)-Majestic Simon (C Turpin)-Lavros Texas (A Sanderson).

Honour board

THE driver’s side of the leader board was dominated again by the McMullen family, with Taleah and Pete rounding out the week on three winners apiece.

Chantal Turpin was top trainer, also scoring on three occasions, with John McMullen, Ricky Gordon and Dan Russell with two.

Most pleasing this week were Danny Gatt-Bouquet in the winner’s circle at Albion Park Saturday with Lettuce Firestar for Ryan Veivers; Ricky Gordon with two including Jilliby Gizmo at Albion Park; Allan Godwin and Karen Schulz (Headwin and Soldier of Fortune); with Colin Knox’s Monterey Jack returning on a winning note at Redcliffe on Thursday.

Ipswich factor: 27/52.

Redcliffe, April 17: Dattitude (Justin Elkins for Donny Smith); Soldier Of Fortune (Danielle McMullen for Karen Schulz); Cheeseandkisses (Kelli Dawson for Shane Fraser); Lavros Texas (Adam Sanderson for Grant Dixon); Illawong Champers (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell).

Albion Park, April 18: Any Chance (Darren Weeks); Subtle Delight (Justin Elkins for Don Hancock); Midnight Man (Narissa McMullen); Lettuce Firestar (Danny Gatt-Bouquet for Ryan Veivers); Jilliby Gizmo (Trent Moffat for Ricky Gordon).

Redcliffe, April 19: Chump Chop (Chris Geary for Darren Ebert); Lifes Black (Hayden Barnes for Mark McNee); Headwin (Lachie Manzelmann for Allan Godwin); Just One Good One (Lachie Manzelmann for Lacey Hinze); Risky Bizness (Matt Elkins for Ricky Gordon). Albion Park, April 21: Cracka Stride (Nathan Dawson for Dan Russell); Blacksadance (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Somexcusesomewhere (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin). Redcliffe, April 23: Monterey Jack (Chris Geary for Colin Knox); Toanui Spirit (Trent Dawson); Lethal Star (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); A Rainbow Diamond (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); So Kool Master (Hayden Barnes for Mark Rees).