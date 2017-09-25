38°
THEN AND NOW: New map shows mining activity in Ipswich

INTEREST in mining has taken a downturn across Ipswich and surrounds over the past six years.

Comparative maps from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines over the period between 2011 and 2017 show there has been a significant drop in mining tenures and exploration permits.

The change was highlighted in a new council report, mentioned at last week's council meeting.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said all remaining exploration permits for coal within the Ipswich Local Government Area had been surrendered.

"While existing mining tenures may continue in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions issued by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines, the surrender of the permits will reduce the potential for further conflict between mining activities and the increasing residential population of Ipswich," Cr Antoniolli said.

 

In addition to the removal of exploration permits, production permits and mining leases near Rosewood and east of Ipswich CBD were greatly reduced between 2011 and 2017.

The report said a mining lease allowed for the conduct of mining operations.

Mining leases could be issued for any specified mineral and provided for its extraction and sale, and to conduct other activities associated with mining or promoting the activity of mining.

"This updated report provides a brief explanation of each of the relevant mining tenures as defined within the Mineral Resources Act 1989, and outlines the significant reduction in all types of mining tenures that has occurred across Ipswich between 2011 and 2017," Cr Antoniolli said.

