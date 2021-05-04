New management needed as retirement home hits market

A RETIREMENT home in the heart of an Ipswich neighbourhood has hit the market, heralding a change of management.

Boasting seven strata-titled lots across 21 Bergin Street, Booval, the Bergin Gardens accommodation is at full capacity with 12 tenants.

Units with ensuites share the first storey with common areas, including a dining room, kitchen, lounge room, laundry and staff bathroom.

A separate three-bedroom unit is on the second floor, complete with two bathrooms, a kitchen, lounge room and veranda.

The two-storey brick building on 1212 sqm of land was built in 1999 especially to accommodate a retirement home.

“It’s a seniors’ managed facility,” Ms Kermond said.

“The residents at the site do have access to breakfast, lunch and dinner.”



Ms Kermond said had the property had only just gone up for sale late last week and would suit a buyer who had previously worked in aged care.

“It would be someone who hopefully has had previous management experience,” she said.

“The people who occupy the suites have access to NDIS funding so we would like to think (the buyer is) someone familiar with the NDIS program.”

Alternatively, the property could be repurposed.

Booval retirement home Bergin Gardens has hit the market.

“They are strata lots so there would probably be an opportunity for someone to buy those stratas,” Ms Kermond said.

“Or for someone to buy the property and sell those stratas off.

“So there is an opportunity to change the focus of the capacity it’s currently operating in.”



The current owner is believed to be an Ipswich local.

“They are involved in many other properties and there is an opportunity out there that they want to explore,” Ms Kermond said.

