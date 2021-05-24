New major shopping centre gets approval

A new major shopping centre for Springfield Lakes has been approved by the council almost three years after plans were first submitted.

A NEW major shopping centre for Springfield Lakes which is planned to include an automatic car wash and service station has been given the tick of approval by the council almost three years after plans were first submitted.

Taree Property Pty Ltd submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council in the middle of 2018 to build the centre at 11 Grande Avenue.

It was approved by the council last year but the applicant submitted a notice outlining a dispute or difference in relation to the decision notice.

Approved plans for Springfield Lakes Shopping Village.

“The applicant’s representations generally related to amending the hours of operation to permit 24/7 operation of the development, submission of revised proposal plans that included additional building treatments and submission of additional technical information relating to connection to the future the Springfield Greenbank Arterial footpath,” the council said.

Following this, the application has been approved subject to the developer meeting certain conditions.

According to plans, the shopping centre will be called Springfield Lakes Shopping Village.

The 2.396 hectare site is owned by Coles Group Property Developments Limited.

The project is planned to be developed over two stages.

The first stage will include a three-storey 5189 m2 shopping centre and an automatic car wash with a total of 214 car spaces.

The car wash will have three manual wash bays, two automatic wash bays, five vacuum bays, a dog wash facility and space for 10 vehicles to queue.

Stage two of the development involves a service station with six fuel pumps and an adjacent car repair station with 26 car parks.

“The development presents a modern architectural form that is commensurate with the nature of the development,” a council report notes.

“Generally, the development provides an acceptable range of building materials, treatments and variation in building height to further articulate the buildings.

“However, the neighbourhood shopping centre facade fronting the linear open space and the car repair station facade fronting Grande Avenue is not acceptable and conditions have been included that require the applicant to provide addition building treatments and finishes that could reasonably improve building presentation and screen services and roof top elements, particularly when viewed from the residential area on the opposite sides of the respective areas.

“In addition, the building colour of the neighbourhood shopping centre is proposed to be predominantly a single colour (grey), which is not supported as the building should include a broader range of colour treatments to provide variation to the building form.

“As such a condition has been included that will require the applicant to include additional colour treatments.”

The original application submitted in 2018 also included plans for a child care centre with capacity for 130 kids and fast food premises but these are not included on updated plans.

