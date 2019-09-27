New-look Norths seek maiden win

CRICKET: Northsiders will look for new recruits to provide impetus as the team pushes for a Harding Madsen finals' berth when it meets the South East Redbacks at home.

The club welcomes batsman Luke Pollack to the fold from Western Suburbs second grade.

Meanwhile, right-arm fast bowler Connor Anderson returns to Keith Sternberg Oval after a hiatus.

Northsiders captain Troy Cooper said everyone had a role to play in the side and he expected the duo to prove highly successful.

He said the bowling attack leaked far too many runs last week as they allowed Centrals to comfortably chase down what should have been a defendable total of 268 and would need to rectify its line and length.

"We're normally a bowling club as well,” he said.

"It has been an interesting start to the season but I'm sure the boys can bounce back.

"We have more strength and options in our attack this week and we've constructed some bowling plans.

"We've played them before and we know how they bat, so we'll set the plans and look to execute.”

Cooper said his batsmen fired against Centrals to post a competitive score and would be looking for a similar showing today.

He said the Redbacks were also blessed with three or four high class bowlers and it would be critical for his team to progress through the first 30 overs with wickets in hand before launching a barrage at the death.

"It will be important that we get through the first 30 and capitalise in the back end,” he said.

"We are strong at the top and have good depth in the middle order, and the tail is performing.

"It is all working for us at the moment,so hopefully we can repeat that performance.”

An entertaining clash is predicted, with a flat wicket anticipated at Keith Sternberg and Cooper is of the belief that plenty of runs will be plundered.

Despite the conditions, he may elect to bowl after Northsiders chose to wield the willow first in its opening fixtures, only to be reeled in.

It is Northsiders first match in the Harding Madsen Shield so far this season.

Cooper said he was expecting the North Ipswich outfit to progress through to the finals of the intercity competition.

He said the Toowoomba oppositions presented an extremely tough challenge, with Wests posing the greatest threat to the Ipswich clubs.

"Laidley in our competition is also very handy,” he said.

"If we can pick up three out of five wins, we should make it through, barring poor weather.

"I'm really impressed with the culture at our club and hopefully we can get our first win. We're all up for it.”