New-look Ipswich Cup: Where to find everything

The Bundamba Racetrack has undergone some changes ahead of this year's Ipswich Cup.

The Bundamba Racetrack has undergone some changes ahead of this year's Ipswich Cup.

Excitement is building ahead of the Ipswich Cup on June 19, as racing fans and party goers prepare to make up for lost time.

For many, the Cup in just under three weeks’ time will be their first look at the Bundamba Racetrack since the facility underwent almost $25 million in refurbishments through 2019-2020.

The most obvious of the new additions to the Ipswich Turf Club facilities is the new function centre at the Brisbane Rd end.

The new building also houses the jockeys’ and stewards’ rooms and has already hosted a number of big events over the past year, despite the Covid shutdowns along the way.

Other significant aesthetic changes include the 130 space car park at the northern end, in front of the convention centre, the relocation of the stables to the TL Cooney Ave side of the track.

The overall result is a facility that combines the old with the new, and race fans who have not been to the cup for a few years should have no trouble finding their way around, despite the changes.

READ MORE: Why this year’s Ipswich Cup is shaping up to be a big one

The general admission public bar area, also known colloquially as the Pig Pen, will be positioned on the public viewing terraces in front of the canteen.

General admission access to the big courtyard at the back of the stands is similar to previous years at the Cup.

Food is available from the main canteen at the viewing terraces or at the rear of the new function centre.

The infield private marquees and party area are similar to previous Ipswich Cup events, and organisers are blessed with acres of space to extend this area if ticket sales are high enough to necessitate it.

Positioned in front of the new function centre is the Wild Yak Precinct, which enjoys the view just in front of the finish line.

The Pimm’s Lawn Party area is just ahead of the finish line, just south of the viewing terraces. Due to the stables being built along TL Cooney Ave, racegoers in the Pimm’s area will enjoy a great view of the thoroughbreds being walked on their way to and from the track.

The Pimm’s Lawn Party area is sold out, but tickets still remain available for the Wild Yak area.

Carley Stieler, 20, Sales and Events Coordinator, with Tim Dunn, CEO Ipswich Turf Club, celebrating the return of Ipswich Cup 2021. Photographer: Liam Kidston

The repositioning of the horse stables has brought about some changes in the positioning of the outfield marquees this year.

The private outfield marquees will be set up to the south of the Festival of Horsepower and Sponsor’s Precinct, which overlook the main straight.

Entrance gates for the private marquees on the outfield are still on TL Cooney Ave.

Another new addition to this year’s Cup is The Aviary, an area at the rear of the venue incorporating the museum, playground and aviary areas that were added during the racetrack refurbishment.

Tickets to this area were $210 but are sold out.

As soon as the action finishes on the track, the main stage will fire up near the new car park in the forecourt area.

The big message from Ipswich Cup organisers this year is to pre-purchase your tickets online.

Due to Covid measures, gate sales will not be facilitated this year, and gates are being opened an hour earlier at 9am to help spread out the crowds.

For the latest information on how to purchase tickets in the various areas of the track, visit the Ipswich Cup website.