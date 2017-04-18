27°
News

New-look intersection's big test

Andrew Korner
| 18th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
RUNNING SMOOTH: The Pine and Delacy Street intersection has had an upgrade.
RUNNING SMOOTH: The Pine and Delacy Street intersection has had an upgrade. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been years in the making, but work to improve safety and decrease congestion at one of Ipswich's worst intersections is finished ahead of time and possibly below budget.

The true test of how effective the $2.8 million upgrade to the Pine and Delacy St intersection will come today, as thousands of children return to school and their parents come back from the Easter break, but early signs are that it is having the desired effect.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden - who campaigned for the upgrades - said the key to the effectiveness of the change was that it allowed access to Downs St from Tantivy St, taking traffic off Pine St, which has suffered from congestion.

Pedestrian crossings and bicycle lanes have also been included in the new design, which involved the installation of traffic lights and a new merging lane for traffic coming into Ipswich from the outer northern suburbs of Tivoli, Moores Pocket, Chuwar and Karalee.

"The feedback that I am getting from people so far is that they love it,” Mr Madden said.

"This is an intersection that was dangerous previously. Pine St residents had to put up with all that traffic that didn't need to be there, but was there because you couldn't get onto Downs St.”

Both Mr Madden and Division 5 Cr Wayne Wendt said they would welcome feedback on the changes to the intersection and any tweaks that could be made to the timing of the new traffic lights.

Mr Madden said the work was finished a month early and he had been told it was also under budget.

Despite delivering on the election commitment, the State Member says his work is not done, and he will now join forces with Cr Wendt to push for upgrades to the Mt Crosby Rd-Warrego Hwy intersection - the next major bottle neck along the road north of Ipswich.

Already, $100,000 has been set aside to formulate the best possible design for an upgrade, which would reduce congestion during peak hour at a handful of key intersections where the highway meets the road to Mt Crosby.

Mr Wendt said he welcomed news that money would be spent on the interchange, which has been the biggest traffic concern for residents in his division.

"Everybody recognises this as a real bottleneck, particularly around school times,” Cr Wendt said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be looking at improving flow at two roundabouts on either side of the highway, plus slip roads coming off the highway in all directions.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  jim madden pine and delacy sts roadworks wayne wendt

‘Football was his life’: Club supports teen who lost arm

‘Football was his life’: Club supports teen who lost arm

HIS football club will meet tonight to decide how to help 18-year-old Bruklan, who was injured in a serious traffic crash

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

New-look intersection's big test

RUNNING SMOOTH: The Pine and Delacy Street intersection has had an upgrade.

Madden eyes highway interchange roadworks next

Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

HONOUR THEM: ANZAC Day parade in the Ipswich CBD last year featuring the RAAF Airfield Defence Guard.

Next Tuesday is set to be a big day for veterans and their families

Local Partners

Anzac Day services and marches in Ipswich

Next Tuesday is set to be a big day for veterans and their families

Ipswich Cares helps Nepal and Bangladesh

CARING: Delegates from Nepal and Bangladesh visited Ipswich recently; countries where Ipswich Cares has made a difference.

Public help results in fresh drinking water and community building

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Doll worth more than $6000 on its way to Ipswich

READY: Brooke Boetje poses with dolls and bears as a preview for the Ipswich Gala Doll Fair to be held on May 7.

Event returns to Ipswich even bigger and better

Experience history as classic Ipswich homes open thier doors

VIEWING: Booval House is among historical Ipswich homes that will be open to the public.

Owners of stately Ipswich homes will open their doors to the public

My Kitchen Rules’ Josh Meeuwissen finally booted

JOSH and Amy Meeuwissen have finally been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

MOVIE REVIEW: Their Finest war dramedy hits right notes

Gemma Arterton and Sam Claflin.

REVIEW: Second World War dramedy is smart, funny and unpredictable

Fast and Furious: Paul Walker's brother pushes Qld shoot

Paul Walker in Fast and Furious

Cody Walker hopes to convince Vin Diesel to bring franchise here

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

These are the next big shows coming to your tv

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Great Low Set Investment

47 Baden Jones Way, North Booval 4304

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

Brand New Executive Home.

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $493,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

The Best Commercial Site on the Market

44 Croft Crescent, Harristown 4350

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Offering to the market 6 acres of prime vacant land situated in one of the states fastest growing cities. Toowoomba is seen to be the gateway to the South...

The Lifestyle Property to Call Home.

Lot 2 Andrews Road, Crows Nest 4355

Rural 0 0 $499,000

This 100 acre/40ha property provides you with beautiful views looking over Crows Nest Golf Course to the north and rolling green hills to the west. The property...

Large Family Home + Great Side Access + 6x6m Shed Coming Soon!

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

Value for Money, Great Location, Convenient Living

3/8 James Street, Rangeville 4350

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This totally renovated Two bedroom unit in the attractive Rangeville community should definitely make your viewing list. Located just a short walk to Woolworths...

CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE QUICK SALE

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

PRIME LOCATION - POTENTIAL - PROFIT

12 Orchard Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

This little gem certainly needs some polishing, but imagine the outcome and rewards! Will suit someone looking for a renovation project and could be a delightful...

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

The days of waiting for Harmony are over

ON SITE: Sunshine Coast builders get the first inspection of their blocks at the new Harmony Display World at Palmview.

A giant leap forward for Queensland's new display home village

Big boost for Bulcock St

THE RIGHT MIX: Boost Caloundra franchisee Sid Solmaz Len Greedy and Alan Gray of Ray White Commercial Caloundra on site at the new juice bar in Bulcock St.

Healthy choices as Sunshine Coast gets new fresh juice bar

The Point shapes up

The Point retail complex at Buddina is on track for the first customers to come through the doors in July 2017.

New retail hub at centre of Sunshine Coast creates a buzz

Set your bearing for true north

Sublime northerly views for unique Sunshine Coast pavilion property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!