New-look intersection's big test

IT HAS been years in the making, but work to improve safety and decrease congestion at one of Ipswich's worst intersections is finished ahead of time and possibly below budget.

The true test of how effective the $2.8 million upgrade to the Pine and Delacy St intersection will come today, as thousands of children return to school and their parents come back from the Easter break, but early signs are that it is having the desired effect.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden - who campaigned for the upgrades - said the key to the effectiveness of the change was that it allowed access to Downs St from Tantivy St, taking traffic off Pine St, which has suffered from congestion.

Pedestrian crossings and bicycle lanes have also been included in the new design, which involved the installation of traffic lights and a new merging lane for traffic coming into Ipswich from the outer northern suburbs of Tivoli, Moores Pocket, Chuwar and Karalee.

"The feedback that I am getting from people so far is that they love it,” Mr Madden said.

"This is an intersection that was dangerous previously. Pine St residents had to put up with all that traffic that didn't need to be there, but was there because you couldn't get onto Downs St.”

Both Mr Madden and Division 5 Cr Wayne Wendt said they would welcome feedback on the changes to the intersection and any tweaks that could be made to the timing of the new traffic lights.

Mr Madden said the work was finished a month early and he had been told it was also under budget.

Despite delivering on the election commitment, the State Member says his work is not done, and he will now join forces with Cr Wendt to push for upgrades to the Mt Crosby Rd-Warrego Hwy intersection - the next major bottle neck along the road north of Ipswich.

Already, $100,000 has been set aside to formulate the best possible design for an upgrade, which would reduce congestion during peak hour at a handful of key intersections where the highway meets the road to Mt Crosby.

Mr Wendt said he welcomed news that money would be spent on the interchange, which has been the biggest traffic concern for residents in his division.

"Everybody recognises this as a real bottleneck, particularly around school times,” Cr Wendt said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will be looking at improving flow at two roundabouts on either side of the highway, plus slip roads coming off the highway in all directions.