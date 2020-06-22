New look for local grocery staple

Redbank residents are set to enjoy an even better shopping experience at ALDI Redbank as it completes a comprehensive store upgrade.

ALDI Redbank will close temporarily from 5pm Tuesday 23 June and reopen at 8am Saturday 11 July with a fresh new look, including better product displays and an improved floor plan.

An ALDI Australia spokesman said the renovations would have no impact on the supermarket chains product prices.

“Low prices are a big deal for ALDI. In fact, we refuse to be beaten on price. This is our fundamental point of difference and one we will never give away,” they said.

The supermarket giant says the renovations will include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

While ALDI Redbank closes temporarily, shoppers can visit ALDI Redbank Plains located at Corner of Argyle & Redbank Plains Roads, Redbank Plains or ALDI at Orion Springfield.

ALDI Redbank will continue to be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees.

Opening hours will also continue to be 8.30am – 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am – 7pm Saturday and 9am – 6pm Sunday. For more information visit www.aldi.com.au