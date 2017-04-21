26°
New look for Chamber of Commerce

Myjanne Jensen
| 21st Apr 2017 8:55 AM
The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce launches its new look.
The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce launches its new look.

THE Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce has launched its new look as part of a larger overhaul of the group.

Described as part of its modernisation, the Chamber of Commerce held its special After Business Hours official re-branding event at the Orion Hotel to showcase its new logo and to hint at changes still to come.

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce President, Neil Coupland, said the Chamber was a vibrant group and felt it was time to refresh its look to suit the innovative community that it was.

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce launches its new look.
Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce launches its new look.

 

"The original branding is 10 years old and its not unusual for businesses to re brand at periods along the line, so when we looked at rebuilding the website, we didn't think there was a lot of relevance in the logo and the mission statements that we had," Mr Coupland said.

"Ipswich City Council is a very vibrant Council and Springfield is really the heartbeat at the moment or the nucleus of what is happening, so you need to have a vibrant Chamber of Commerce otherwise it's not going to fit in with the rest of the area.

The new Chamber of Commerce logo.
The new Chamber of Commerce logo.

"When choosing the new logo we sat down and talked about what the Chamber represents and we came up with something that represents the four letters of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce: Growth, Support, Collaboration and Communication.

"The letters basically represent four pillars, so when you look at the logo it's as if you are looking down on the four pillars which represent the pillars of the Chamber."

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce will hold a breakfast next month to officially launch its new website.

For more information about the changes to the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce or to find out about upcoming events visit: Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce or visit their Facebook page.

Topics:  greater springfield chamber of commerce ipswich city council orion hotel springfield

